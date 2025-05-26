Enclave government: Israel has established control over 77% of Gaza's territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army has established control over 77% of the Palestinian Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the enclave government's press service Telegram channel.

"The Israeli occupation army has effectively established control over 77% of the total area of ​​the Gaza Strip, either through direct ground incursions and the deployment of occupation forces in residential and civilian areas, or through intensive fire control that prevents Palestinians from reaching their homes, land and property, or through an unjust policy of forced evictions that forces tens of thousands of civilians to flee repeatedly under threat of shelling, killing and extermination," the press service said.

It stresses that "this form of coercive control based on the use of force" constitutes "a grave violation of international humanitarian law." The Gaza authorities have placed "full legal responsibility for the crimes" in the enclave on Israel, as well as the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France.

News.Az