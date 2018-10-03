Energy Minister: Total level of renewable energy to reach 30% until 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov delivered speech at international forum "Russian Energy Week" in Moscow.

Addressing to the forum, the minister stated that the total volume of renewable energy sources in the country will reach 30% by 2030.

"There is a huge potential for that. We want to create a serious legislative base and appropriate mechanisms of encouragement. We are working on the optimization of transmission lines so that we could have the opportunity to accept the necessary electricity, which we expect to generate from renewable sources," Shakhbazov said.

News.Az

