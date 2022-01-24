England to end COVID tests for vaccinated arrivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that vaccinated people arriving in England will no longer have to take COVID-19 tests. Johnson said the change will apply to travelers who "have been double vaccinated," although he did not say when it will take effect, according to Teletrader.

Explaining the decision, Johnson said that "although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better." He stated the restriction will be lifted "to show that this country is open for business, open for travelers." It is currently unclear whether the other nations in the United Kingdom will take the same step.

