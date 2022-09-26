Entrepreneurs of Russian Tomsk region plan business mission to Azerbaijan

Tomsk region of Russia plans to send a business mission to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Russian media.

Enterprises from Tomsk region will present their products during the business mission's visit to Baku from September 26 through September 28.

Small and medium-sized enterprises will present medical equipment, timber processing products, equipment and materials for water treatment, ecologically friendly veterinary medication and fertilizers.

The delegation from Tomsk region will hold meeting in the Russian Trade Representative Office in Azerbaijan and representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC).

B2B-negotiations with Azerbaijani enterprises and visits to specialized enterprises are also planned.

News.Az