EPL: Liverpool dropped points in home match against Manchester United

EPL: Liverpool dropped points in home match against Manchester United

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool drew with Manchester United in the 20th round of the English Premier League (EPL) football match.

The meeting took place at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, the game was refereed by chief referee Michael Oliver, News.Az reports.In the 52nd minute, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring, assisted by midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Liverpool's return goal was scored seven minutes later by striker Cody Gakpo. In the 70th minute, the home team was awarded a penalty kick, which Mohamed Salah confidently converted. In the 80th minute, Amad Diallo scored Manchester United's second goal.Liverpool top the 2024/25 Premier League table with 46 points from 19 games, while Manchester United are 13th with 23 points from 20 games.

News.Az