Erdoğan comments on proposal for Öcalan to announce PKK's dissolution in parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has commented to MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s proposal for the imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to come to parliament to announce the dissolution of the PKK, News.az reports citing Turkish media .

Speaking at his party’s meeting, Turkish President expressed support for Bahçeli's proposal.“Devlet Bey is a leader who consistently guides history with his bold statements," Erdogan stated.According to the Turkish President, the Republic is not for any one person, group, sect, or ethnic group: “This republic belongs to both Turks and, of course, Kurds.”Note that Abdullah Öcalan was imprisoned in 1999 and sentenced to death for terrorism activities. His sentence later commuted to life imprisonment. He serves his sentence in solitary confinement on İmralı Island.

News.Az