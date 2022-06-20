Erdogan held phone conversation with Antonio Guterres
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone conversation, said Turkish Presidential Administration, News.az reports.
During the conversation the sides discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and the solution of the crisis.
President Erdogan said that they continue joint efforts to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which will be a factor in preventing the global food crisis.