Erdogan holds second phone call with Trump over weekend

Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pictured in May 2017 during talks at the White House. Photograph: Xinhua / Barcroft Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Iranian conflict with his American counterpart Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Turkish leader’s Administration.

According to the information, the parties discussed bilateral and regional issues, primarily the Israeli-Iranian confrontation.

"Erdogan welcomed the recent statements by the US President on ending the conflict between Israel and Iran and establishing peace in the region and stressed the need to take immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could set the entire region on fire," the office said in a statement.

The Turkish president said that the only way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program is through diplomacy, and Ankara is ready to make every effort and provide assistance in this matter.

"Erdogan <...> said that the spiral of violence that began with Israel's attacks on Iran has caused irreversible economic and civilian damage to both sides and that this dangerous trend must be prevented," the statement said.

News.Az