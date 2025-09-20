Erdogan to meet Trump at White House to discuss trade, defense ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that he plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at theWhite House next week.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a broad range of topics, including trade, investment, and defense cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"In our meeting at the White House with my esteemed counterpart and friend, US President Donald Trump, we will discuss a range of issues with our ally, the US, with whom we have a comprehensive strategic relationship, including trade, investment and the defense industry," Erdogan said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan added that he expects the talks to have a broader geopolitical impact.

"I believe that our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision for global peace, and further strengthen cooperation between our countries," he said.

News.Az