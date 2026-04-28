Google and US Department of Defense reach confidential AI agreement

Google and US Department of Defense reach confidential AI agreement

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Google has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Defense to provide artificial intelligence models for processing classified information.

According to The Information, the contract stipulates that these technologies cannot be used for mass surveillance or for the creation of autonomous weapons operating without human oversight.

At the same time, Google will not have the authority to influence or veto government operational decisions.

The company stated that it cooperates with government institutions on both classified and non classified projects.

News.Az