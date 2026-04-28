US Marines intercept ship in Arabian Sea, possibly heading for Iran - VIDEO

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The U.S. military announced on Tuesday that Marines boarded a commercial vessel in the Arabian Sea that was suspected of attempting to travel to Iran.

American forces later "released" the ship after a search was conducted, according to U.S. Central Command, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports," U.S. Central Command posted on X.

"U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship's voyage would not include an Iranian port call," it said.

Central Command said 39 vessels "have been redirected to ensure compliance" with the U.S. blockade and that American forces are continuing to enforce it across the region.

News.Az