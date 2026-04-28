AWS rolls out Amazon Quick AI for desktops

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Amazon Web Services (AWS) has entered the business application market with its Amazon Quick AI agents and outlined plans to develop the Amazon Connect customer contact platform. AWS also plans to expand into new application markets, including talent, supply chain, and healthcare.

The company also launched Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents powered by OpenAI, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the "What's Next with AWS" event in San Francisco, AWS CEO Matt Garman laid out a plan that moves the company up the stack with business applications. AWS has the infrastructure and multiple building blocks for enterprises, but to date has been light on business applications.

"What you see today is how people are thinking about AI and agents. Teams are thinking differently about workflows, applications, data, access patterns and how the UI changes," said Garman. "Customers are changing what is possible, iterating quickly and then inventing new processes. They're inventing every application and workflow out there."

Now Amazon is looking to solve for "the last mile of AI agents." What does AWS mean? In a nutshell, AWS is arguing the model is just a starting point and needs to be packaged and deployed as an agent. However, agents also need to be folded into applications for "last mile" usefulness. Amazon is diving into the business application and productivity market, but framing the effort as agent-first instead of suite first.

In recent years, Amazon has moved to put its services and building blocks together into suites such as Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Quick Suite, AWS Security Hub and Amazon Connect, which is AWS' most successful offering. Simply put, the breadcrumbs for AWS' applications plans have been visible for roughly two years as part of a practical return driven approach to agentic AI.

AWS said it offers applications in areas where it can add value. At the core of its business applications efforts is Amazon Quick, which is generally available. Amazon Quick connects with enterprise applications, tools and data to move questions to outcomes.

Amazon Quick is a desktop companion that leverages multiple agents and a context graph based on various enterprise systems. Amazon Quick rhymes with Anthropic's Claude Cowork, but aims to be more proactive.

In addition, Amazon Quick has social sign-in and now integration with Google Workspace as well as Microsoft, native file formats, new application extensions, and more data connectors. Amazon Quick is a spin on what Anthropic Claude Cowork tries to do--connect applications and data with a natural language and abstract various enterprise systems.

During a briefing, AWS executives said Amazon Quick, which can be used by individuals and teams, is deployed by more than 500,000 users within Amazon. Amazon Quick is seen as an endpoint for Amazon Bedrock and Amazon AgentCore agents.

The company said Amazon Quick is deployed at enterprises such as AstraZeneca, NFL, Jabil, 3M, BMW and S&P Global. Amazon Quick is an AI assistant that can do research, uncover insights, chat with customizable agents, build a knowledge center, create workflows and automate end-to-end processes.

Amazon Quick is a component of a much broader portfolio of agentic applications. AWS rebranded Amazon Connect as a family of agentic AI applications focused on Customer AI, Decisions (supply chain), Talent (hiring) and Health.

The design approach to the Amazon Connect portfolio falls under humorphism, a philosophy that revolves around creating an interface that leans into the strength of AI agents and humans.

News.Az