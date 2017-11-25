Erdogan, Trump vow to fight against 'all' terror groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump have agreed to fight against “all kinds of terrorist groups”, according to the Turkish Presidency late Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, in a statement, the Presidency said: "President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump exchanged opinions on Syria crisis and regional issues, as well as Turkey-U.S. bilateral issues."

Erdogan shared information with Trump on the recently-held summit in the Russian city of Sochi, it said

"Both leaders -- who spoke about the importance of strengthening Turkey and U.S. relations -- agreed to fight against all kinds of terrorist groups, including the likes of Daesh, PKK and FETO," it said.

Earlier, Erdogan tweeted after phone call: “I had a fruitful phone conversation with the U.S. President Donald Trump today."

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu -- in a joint news conference with Democratic Republic of Congo Deputy Prime Minister Leonard She Okitundu -- also touched upon the two presidents phone call.

Cavusoglu said Trump told Erdogan the U.S. would no longer provide the PKK/PYD terrorist group with weapons.

"Mr. Trump [...] clearly stated that weapons will not be given to YPG anymore and said that essentially this nonsense should have been ended before," he told reporters.

News.Az

News.Az