Erdogan, Trump vow to fight against 'all' terror groups
Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump have agreed to fight against “all kinds of terrorist groups”, according to the Turkish Presidency late Friday.
According to Anadolu Agency, in a statement, the Presidency said: "President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump exchanged opinions on Syria crisis and regional issues, as well as Turkey-U.S. bilateral issues."
Erdogan shared information with Trump on the recently-held summit in the Russian city of Sochi, it said
"Both leaders -- who spoke about the importance of strengthening Turkey and U.S. relations -- agreed to fight against all kinds of terrorist groups, including the likes of Daesh, PKK and FETO," it said.
Earlier, Erdogan tweeted after phone call: “I had a fruitful phone conversation with the U.S. President Donald Trump today."
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu -- in a joint news conference with Democratic Republic of Congo Deputy Prime Minister Leonard She Okitundu -- also touched upon the two presidents phone call.
Cavusoglu said Trump told Erdogan the U.S. would no longer provide the PKK/PYD terrorist group with weapons.
"Mr. Trump [...] clearly stated that weapons will not be given to YPG anymore and said that essentially this nonsense should have been ended before," he told reporters.
