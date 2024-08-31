Erdogan: Türkiye not compelled to choose between EU, Shanghai Cooperation Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish president stated on Saturday that Türkiye is not forced to choose between the EU and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, contrary to some claims, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"While strengthening our relations with the East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with the West," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Naval War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in Istanbul.Stressing that Türkiye will protect its rights in “Blue Homeland” till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated, Erdogan said: "The fact that there are borders between us and the people with whom we lived together just a century ago does not mean that we will be separated from the geography of our hearts."

