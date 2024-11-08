Erdogan: Türkiye-US cooperation crucial for resolving global conflicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of Türkiye-US collaboration in tackling major global crises, including those in Gaza and Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We are facing numerous challenges, including the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Overcoming these is possible through Türkiye-US cooperation," Erdogan told reporters on his Thursday return flight from Budapest, where he attended a European summit.He also highlighted the potential for renewed partnership, noting positive remarks on Türkiye by former President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday was elected to return to the White House for another term. "We have invited him to our country, and I hope he will accept our invitation," said Erdogan.Erdogan added that he and Trump previously worked together on significant issues, during Trump’s first term, in 2017-2021. "Although there were occasional differences of opinion, the model partnership between Türkiye and the US is undeniable."The Turkish leader underscored a shared interest in peace in the Middle East, pointing to Trump’s prior commitment to addressing regional conflicts."You know Trump has promised to end the conflicts initiated by Israel. We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told 'stop'," Erdogan said.The president also addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, advocating a diplomatic solution."More weapons, more bombs, more chaos, and conflict will not end this war. More dialogue, more diplomacy, and more consensus can open the door to peace," he stated, adding that Türkiye has facilitated negotiations in the past and could do so again.In closing, Erdogan criticized the policies in the region of the outgoing US administration, warning: "Continuation of the policies of the Biden administration would deepen the deadlock in the region and spread conflict. We do not want this at all."He also reiterated Türkiye’s desire for fair relations with the EU, urging it to adopt "a visionary approach" for improved cooperation.

News.Az