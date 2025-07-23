Erik Menendez hospitalized with serious medical condition ahead of parole hearing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erik Menendez, 54, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed but serious medical condition, his family confirmed to ABC News. The development comes less than a month before he and his brother, Lyle Menendez, are scheduled for a parole hearing on August 21, marking a pivotal moment in their decades-long bid for release.

The Menendez brothers, convicted in 1996 for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, were resentenced in May to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole after 35 years behind bars, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Mark Geragos, Erik’s attorney, has called for his client’s immediate medical furlough, stating that Erik’s condition is “serious” and could hinder his preparation for the parole hearing.

“I just think he should be parole furloughed... so he can work with the parole attorney and give it his best shot,” Geragos told TMZ, calling the move “the only fair and equitable thing to do.”

The Menendez brothers’ case remains one of America’s most infamous true-crime stories. Initially sentenced to life without parole, they have long argued that the murders were committed in self-defense after years of alleged abuse. While Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has opposed their release, labeling their claims “lies,” the brothers have gained support from over 20 family members advocating for their freedom.

