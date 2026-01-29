Erika Kirk faces backlash over leaked audio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erika Kirk is facing public criticism after leaked audio surfaced in which she appears upbeat while discussing event success and merchandise sales shortly after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The recording, released by political commentator Candace Owens, captures Erika speaking to staff members of TPUSA about a large-scale event organized in the weeks following her husband’s passing. In the audio, she praises her team for organizing what she calls an “event of the century” and highlights strong merchandise sales and high attendance figures.

In the same recording, Erika references her husband’s death while encouraging staff unity and perspective. Her tone in the audio has drawn mixed reactions online, with some listeners expressing discomfort at her cheerful delivery so soon after the loss, while others defended her approach as a way of continuing her husband’s work.

Owens, who shared the audio on her platform, said she was surprised by Erika’s calm demeanor in the recording. The release of the audio has since fueled debate across social media, dividing opinion between critics and supporters.

Alongside the controversy, Erika has taken on a leadership role within TPUSA and has launched a new faith-based tour across multiple U.S. cities. She has described the initiative as a continuation of her husband’s religious and cultural mission, aimed at expanding outreach and community engagement.

The tour itself has also attracted attention due to the inclusion of a pastor facing past allegations linked to separate legal cases. The pastor and his organization have denied wrongdoing. Despite this, the matter has added to the wider discussion surrounding Erika’s leadership and public image following her husband’s death.

No official statements have been issued by Erika regarding the leaked audio. Public reaction continues as discussions unfold across media and online platforms.

