Charlie Kirk’s widow speaks out after suspect identified in fatal shooting

Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk speaks on Turning Point USA's social media platforms in wake of her husband's death. (OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images; Turning Point USA/YouTube)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, delivered an emotional address on Turning Point USA’s social media platforms after authorities identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect in her husband’s killing.

After thanking supporters, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, Erika Kirk condemned “the evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination.” She warned, “If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before — you have no idea what you just unleashed across this entire country and this world. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Friday that Robinson, from Utah, had been arrested after a family member came forward. He is believed to have acted alone. Robinson allegedly confessed to a family friend and had spoken about Kirk’s planned appearance at Utah Valley University days before the shooting.

Investigators cited extensive evidence, including social media activity, linking Robinson to the attack, which occurred Wednesday as Kirk addressed a crowd of around 3,000 people. The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward during the two-day manhunt.

Robinson faces charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Aggravated murder in Utah carries the possibility of the death penalty. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Kirk’s body was flown to Arizona on Air Force Two on Thursday. Trump and Vance are expected to attend his funeral next weekend.

News.Az