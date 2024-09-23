+ ↺ − 16 px

As of the morning of September 23, 2024, the situation on the front lines between Russia and Ukraine remains tense and fluid. Despite the increasing activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russian troops continue to make steady advances on key fronts, weakening the enemy's logistical nodes and capturing strategic settlements. At this juncture, it is crucial not only to analyze the immediate operational successes and failures of both sides but also to consider the potential long-term consequences of the ongoing military engagements, reports News.Az.

