Escalation of hostilities on the Russian-Ukrainian front – September 23, 2024
As of the morning of September 23, 2024, the situation on the front lines between Russia and Ukraine remains tense and fluid. Despite the increasing activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russian troops continue to make steady advances on key fronts, weakening the enemy's logistical nodes and capturing strategic settlements. At this juncture, it is crucial not only to analyze the immediate operational successes and failures of both sides but also to consider the potential long-term consequences of the ongoing military engagements, reports News.Az.In the Kursk region, the AFU is actively deploying Western military equipment in an attempt to break through in the Glushkovo direction . Despite mounting pressure, Russian forces have been successful in destroying enemy hardware. Notably, a Leopard tank was eliminated near the village of Vesyoloye, signaling Ukraine’s efforts to hold defensive positions with NATO-supplied equipment. In the Zeliony Shlyakh-Lyubimovka sector, Ukrainian forces launched an unsuccessful counterattack despite previously maintaining a solid defensive posture. The fighting in the area of Nikolaevo-Daryino and Daryino is strategically significant, as successful operations here could open access to Sverdlikovo, which the enemy has turned into a logistics hub in the region.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian army is advancing toward Kruglyakovka, leaving only 3 km to the line of contact. On the Krasny Liman front, Russian forces managed to create a salient up to 5 km deep after entering the settlement of Nevskoe , significantly expanding the possibilities for further offensive operations.
In the Toretsk (Dzherzhinsk) sector, Russian airborne units have managed to secure positions in Leonidovka, despite the loss of military equipment, while in Toretsk itself, the zone of control continues to expand. A major achievement was the liberation of Krutoy Yar in the Pokrovsk direction, opening the road to Mirnograd. The commander of the AFU's 68th brigade, as quoted by The Washington Post, admitted that despite Ukraine retaining control over Pokrovsk, the city could already be considered lost as a logistical hub.
In the Vuhledar direction, Russian forces have effectively surrounded the city, approaching the urban area from the east. The consolidation of Russian positions along a front extending up to 6 km north of the Kashlagach River poses a significant threat of fully encircling Vuhledar, leaving the AFU with only a narrow corridor for retreat.
In the Belgorod and Rostov regions, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct drone attacks, leading to civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. In particular, serious consequences were reported in the Belgorod region, where shelling injured civilians and damaged vehicles.
The intensification of hostilities in these directions shows that both sides are striving to shift the tide of the war in their favor. However, the increasing momentum of Russian military operations across several fronts indicates that the AFU is facing mounting difficulties in maintaining its positions.