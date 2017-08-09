Etchmiadzin and Zvartnots residents not supplied with water for already a month

Etchmiadzin and Zvartnots residents not supplied with water for already a month

August 8, residents of Echmiadzin and Zvartnots blocked the road, demanding solutions to their water problems.

In conversation with the First Information the residents stressed that it is impossible to live without water: "Because of the failure, we have no water for already a month. No one in a building with 70 residents has water and no one solves the problem."

Having blocked the road, residents hope that their problem will finally be resolved.

