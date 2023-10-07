"Eternity-2023" command and staff exercises concluded in Baku (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises held in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen ended, News.az reports.

During the exercises conducted with the involvement of the three countries’ servicemen and representatives of relevant government agencies, tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important and regional economic projects were fulfilled.Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National

Defense University hosted an event on the occasion of the completion of the exercises.

At the event, it was noted that the main objective of the exercise was to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure interoperability between the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia. It was also emphasized that all tasks assigned during the “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises were successfully accomplished.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

News.Az