Ethereum price prediction: ETF inflows continue as ETH price set for $10,000 milestone in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

ETF money keeps pouring in, and it shows on the charts. Ethereum sits in the mid-$4,000s, while spot ETH products have a fresh intake, a combo that strengthens the case for an eventual push to five figures. Traders are openly debating an Ethereum price prediction in the $8k–$10k band for the next leg, with some analysts arguing that momentum improves each week as ETFs attract new capital. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), a payfi with low fees, simple UX and confirmed exchange plans, keeps popping up.

Ethereum: why inflows point to higher highs

ETF demand has become a real driver. Headlines and community coverage track large weekly allocations into spot ETH funds, including a recent note that ETH ETFs drew hundreds of millions in net inflows and at times outpaced Bitcoin products. That steady bid helps liquidity and narrows the path to new highs if broader risk holds.

Price-wise, ETH currently trades in the $4,600s. For momentum traders, the play is simple: hold higher lows and reclaim prior resistance zones, then the march to $5k becomes a formality.

Source: Crypto Rand

From there, the 2026 target many desks cite is the round number $10,000, supported by persistent ETF uptake and deep on-chain activity. Popular voices like Crypto Rand also highlight a potential “giga send” setup as alt season conditions build.

Remittix (RTX): the PayFi alt many expect to outrun majors

While ETH sets the pace, some investors want higher upside with real utility. That is why Remittix keeps showing up on shortlists. RTX focuses on crypto-to-bank payouts with clear, low fees and a simple wallet that hides cross-chain complexity.

The project already confirmed a BitMart listing, has a wallet beta on September 15, 2025 and has raised over $21,9 million, clear milestones that buyers can track. On public tallies, RTX lists $0.0987 per token with over 626M tokens sold so far.

Why RTX is winning attention now

Exchange access: BitMart listing improves early liquidity and discovery for new buyers.

Near-term product: wallet beta dated Sept 15, 2025, to kick off live payments on ETH and SOL rails.

Clear next milestone: public “next CEX reveal at $22M” keeps progress visible.

Real-world use: crypto sent; the recipient gets a bank transfer with predictable fees—built for freelancers and SMEs.

Strong uptake: the price shown at $0.0987 with 626M+ tokens sold reflects steady demand.

If ETFs continue to attract capital to the Ethereum ecosystem, payment tokens that ride those rails can benefit. That link is why some analysts frame RTX as a high-beta, utility-led complement to a core ETH position.

What to watch from here

For ETH, keep an eye on weekly ETF flows and whether the price accepts above prior resistance; those two signals keep the Ethereum price prediction path toward $10,000 in 2026 intact. For higher potential ROI, Remittix offers a different angle: an under-$1 entry ($0.0987) with adoption milestones in view, BitMart already confirmed and 626M+ tokens purchased by early backers. If the wallet beta lands cleanly and the next CEX is unveiled at $22M raised, RTX could be one of the standout utility plays heading into 2026.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az