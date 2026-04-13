Bitcoin drops below $71K as US-Iran tensions rise

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Bitcoin (BTC) dropped more than 3% to fall below the $71,000 level during Sunday trading after renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran rattled global markets and forced a sharp risk-off move.

The decline came after reports that negotiations aimed at easing US-Iran tensions collapsed, with officials failing to reach agreement on nuclear-related issues. The breakdown in talks quickly escalated market fears of prolonged instability in the region, News.Az reports, citing TradingView.

Bitcoin slipped under $71,000 following news that diplomatic efforts had stalled in Islamabad. The situation intensified after statements from US leadership signaled a tougher stance, including threats to restrict maritime activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The renewed escalation immediately raised concerns about energy supply disruptions and inflationary pressure, both of which tend to weigh heavily on risk assets.

Market analysts noted that crypto, which trades continuously, was among the first asset classes to react to the unfolding developments.

The sudden price drop triggered a wave of forced liquidations across leveraged positions.

Data from CoinGlass showed nearly $350 million in crypto liquidations over 24 hours, with long positions taking the brunt of the losses as BTC moved sharply lower.

Traders warned that volatility could remain elevated if geopolitical uncertainty continues to dominate market sentiment. Some analysts also pointed out that sustained conflict risk could reshape macroeconomic expectations, particularly around inflation and monetary policy.

Market commentators highlighted the potential inflationary impact of further escalation in the Middle East, particularly if oil supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz face disruption.

Higher energy prices could feed into broader inflation metrics, complicating the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Some analysts suggested that worsening economic conditions could eventually force liquidity interventions, even in an inflationary environment.

Attention now turns to upcoming US economic data, including the Producer Price Index (PPI), as well as comments from Federal Reserve officials, which could further shape expectations for interest rates and risk assets.

With Bitcoin reacting quickly to geopolitical shocks, traders are closely watching whether the $71,000 level can hold as support or if further downside pressure emerges.

For now, market direction appears tightly linked to developments in US-Iran relations and broader macroeconomic signals, leaving crypto markets highly sensitive to any new escalation or diplomatic breakthrough.

News.Az