Ethiopian and Tigray forces launch hotline as new peace talks begin

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have established a telephone hotline to help a maintain a ceasefire struck last week, and both sides met in Kenya on Monday for a new round of talks on implementing the truce, News.az reports citing Reuters

Ethiopia's government and regional forces from Tigray agreed last Wednesday to cease hostilities after talks mediated by the African Union (AU), a diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

