Ethiopian Prime Minister wins Nobel Peace Prize for ending 20-year war with Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a 20-year-long conflict with neighboring Eritrea, according to ABC news.

The war between the two countries began over border disputes in 1998.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Mr. Abiy "initiated important reforms that gave many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future".

Mr. Abiy will receive the prize, worth 9 million Swedish kronor ($1,350,000) in Oslo on December 10.

