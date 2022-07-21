EU allocates additional 500M euro for arms shipment to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has decided to allocate an additional 500 million euro in military assistance for Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"Participated at Ministerial Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting. EU Member States agreed to mobilize the 5th tranche of military assistance of €500M to further support Ukraine‘s Armed Forces. EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine, together with partners," Borrell tweeted.

This brings the EU’s total funding for military aid for Ukraine to 2.5 billion euro. This money is being used as compensation for EU member states that ship their weapons to Ukraine, regardless of whether it is old decommissioned vehicles or new modern orders.

