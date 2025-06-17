EU assisting Europeans fleeing Israel under crisis clause, says Kallas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union’s chief diplomat announced Tuesday that the bloc’s executive is assisting member states in evacuating their citizens from Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels that the European Commission had activated its civil protection mechanism, used to help coordinate the bloc’s response during wars, natural disasters and other crises, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“We are assisting member states to evacuate their citizens that wish to leave [Israel],” she said.

Israel and Iran have been exchanging rocket and drone fire for almost a week since Israel launched a surprise attack, killing several top-ranking Iranian officials in a bid to stop Tehran from developing its nuclear program.

Iranian missiles have rained on Tel Aviv in response, killing dozens and destroying buildings in the heart of the country.

Poland, Czechia, Latvia and Lithuania announced this week they were evacuating citizens from Israel amid the conflict. With Israeli airspace closed, the Polish foreign ministry said it would evacuate about 200 citizens by bus to Jordan, where they would fly to Warsaw.

Israel’s National Security Council has issued a Level 4 travel warning for Israelis traveling across land from Sinai or Jordan to Israel, the same routes that the evacuees will have to take.

