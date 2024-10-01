EU calls for immediate cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the EU reiterated its demand for an immediate cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“The European Union renews its call for an immediate ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, and for both parties to commit to the full and symmetrical implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 1701, so as to ensure the safe return of displaced populations on both sides, as part of a broader negotiated settlement,” it said in a statement."We deplore the many civilian casualties in Lebanon, the destruction of civilian infrastructure with related long-term implications, and the high number of internally displaced persons on both sides, and once again urge the respect of International Humanitarian Law in all circumstances," it said.The EU said Hezbollah has to stop firing rockets and other projectiles into Israeli territory and the sovereignty of Israel and Lebanon has to be guaranteed.“The EU is concerned about the risks of further escalation of the conflict across the region, and urges all parties in the region to show restraint in the interest of de-escalation,” it added.Israel has launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon that have killed more than 1,057 victims and injured north of 2,950, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.Several leaders of the Lebanese resistance group have been killed in the strikes, including the leader, Hassan Nasrallah.Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.​​​​​​​

