Dubai reports drone incident in Al Bada’a area

Authorities in Dubai said they are responding to a “minor drone incident” in the Al Bada’a area, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, officials said no injuries had been reported following the incident.

The announcement came after reports of loud explosions in the city, which has frequently been targeted by drones since the start of the US-Israel-Iran war.