Gulf Air provides update on suspended flights

Gulf Air said its flights remain temporarily suspended as the closure of Bahrain’s airspace continues.

In an update on X, the airline said services will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms that the airspace has been safely reopened.

Gulf Air added that the next update on flight operations will be provided at 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 13.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on the airline’s official website or through the Gulf Air mobile application.

News.Az