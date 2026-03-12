Qatar Airways issues update for affected passengers

In an update on X, the airline said regular operations remain suspended due to the continued closure of Qatari airspace, News.Az reports.

Flights will fully resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the airspace has safely reopened.

To assist passengers affected by the disruption, Qatar Airways plans to operate selected flights in the coming days. The airline stressed that these services do not signal the full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers can book available flights and check the latest updates through the airline’s website, mobile application, or via travel agents. Qatar Airways has also arranged limited direct point-to-point flights to help travelers continue their journeys, with eligible passengers being contacted directly by the airline.

The carrier advised passengers not to arrive at airports unless they hold a confirmed ticket.

Qatar Airways said the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its top priority and apologized for the disruption caused by circumstances beyond its control.

Passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 22, 2026, may request two complimentary travel date changes—up to 14 days from the original date—or a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.