EU condemns Israel over revocation of Norwegian envoys' diplomatic status

The EU’s foreign policy chief condemned Israel on Thursday after the Netanyahu government stripped Norwegian diplomats of their diplomatic status related to the Palestinian Authority, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"I strongly condemn this unwarranted decision, which contradicts the spirit of Oslo Accords and disproportionately disrupts the normal relations and cooperation with the Palestinian Authority," Josep Borrell said in a statement.He said the head of the EU delegation in Tel Aviv has conveyed the EU’s position to the Israeli government, and it is not a bilateral question between Israel and Norway, but one of interest for all those working for peace and stability in the Middle East."The EU stands in full solidarity with Norway, an invaluable partner in our efforts to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region," said Borrell.Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also released a statement in the "extreme action.""This is an extreme action that first and foremost affects our ability to help the Palestinian population. It shows once again that the Netanyahu government is actively working against a two-state solution," Eide noted in a statement.He said the Nordic country "is and will always be a friend of Israel and the Israeli people," however, at the same time, Norway has been clear in its criticism of the occupation, how the war in the Gaza Strip has been conducted and the suffering it has caused Palestinians."Today’s decision will have consequences for our relationship with the Netanyahu government. We are now considering what measures Norway will take to respond to the situation that the Netanyahu government has now created."Barth added that regardless of the decision, his country's priority is to work for peace and a diplomatic solution to conflicts in the Middle East.​​​​​​​

