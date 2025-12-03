EU Council President Costa to visit Kazakhstan on Dec 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council, António Costa, is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan tomorrow, December 4.

It is expected that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa will hold talks and discuss prospects for the development of interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

To note, this year marks 10 years since the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

News.Az