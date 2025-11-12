Tokayev invites Putin to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next year, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

"I would be delighted to invite you to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next year. As you rightly said, it is not about protocol details but rather about substance," Tokayev said during talks with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

"That is, we must sign a new generation of documents at the highest level and closely monitor their proper implementation. This is extremely important. Thank you once again for your hospitality,” the Kazakh leader added.

