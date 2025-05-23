EU Council to debate suspending Hungary’s voting rights next week

Yandex metrika counter

The Council of the European Union is scheduled to hold a hearing on May 27 to consider suspending Hungary’s voting rights under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, according to the agenda posted on its website, News.Az reports.

This will be the eighth hearing as part of the Article 7 procedure, initiated following the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal from September 2018.

Article 7 allows the EU to suspend certain rights of member states, including voting rights in the EU Council, if a country’s actions are deemed to violate shared EU values.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that many EU officials discussed depriving Hungary of a vote due to Budapest's ability to block key decisions of the community primarily related to Russia.


