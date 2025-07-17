EU delays Musk’s X probe amid U.S. trade negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has delayed a key investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, which is accused of breaching EU digital transparency rules, according to a Financial Times report published Thursday.

The probe, launched under the Digital Services Act (DSA), was expected to conclude before the EU’s summer recess. However, the Commission is now likely to miss that deadline, reportedly prioritizing ongoing trade talks with the United States, the FT said, citing three officials familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation focuses on X’s alleged failure to comply with EU rules on online content moderation and transparency. Under the DSA:

Companies that breach the law face fines of up to 6% of their global revenue.

Repeat violations could lead to a ban on operating within the EU.

An EU spokesperson confirmed the case remains active, stating:

“The enforcement of our legislation is independent of the current ongoing negotiations.”

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not commented on the report.

This delay comes amid heightened tensions over digital regulation and transatlantic trade. The EU’s tougher stance on tech platforms, combined with U.S.-EU negotiations on trade and tech cooperation, raises questions about whether geopolitical priorities are influencing regulatory timelines.

