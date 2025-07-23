Yandex metrika counter

EU edges closer to US trade deal with 15% tariff proposal

After months of tense back-and-forth tariff threats, the European Union and the United States seem to be moving toward common ground.

At the centre of this potential agreement is a 15% tariff that would apply to most imported goods — a move both sides hope will calm rising trade pressures and avoid a costly tariff battle, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A breakthrough could be near, with both sides working on a deal that would implement a 15% tariff on most traded goods — a move aimed at cooling down the tariff standoff.

According to diplomats, EU member countries may agree to a 15% import duty on a wide range of goods, including vehicles. However, for products like steel and aluminium that go beyond a certain import quota, the tariff could go up to 50%, one diplomat said.

Even though EU officials are optimistic, they know that the final decision depends on US President Donald Trump, as per news agency Reuters. A US official also said the talks are still ongoing and there may not be an immediate announcement.


News.Az 

