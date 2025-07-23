EU edges closer to US trade deal with 15% tariff proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

After months of tense back-and-forth tariff threats, the European Union and the United States seem to be moving toward common ground.

At the centre of this potential agreement is a 15% tariff that would apply to most imported goods — a move both sides hope will calm rising trade pressures and avoid a costly tariff battle, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to diplomats, EU member countries may agree to a 15% import duty on a wide range of goods, including vehicles. However, for products like steel and aluminium that go beyond a certain import quota, the tariff could go up to 50%, one diplomat said.

Even though EU officials are optimistic, they know that the final decision depends on US President Donald Trump, as per news agency Reuters. A US official also said the talks are still ongoing and there may not be an immediate announcement.

