EU envoy in Washington for talks on Russia sanctions

The European Union’s sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan is in Washington with a team of experts to discuss new measures against Russia with U.S. officials, the European Commission confirmed on Monday.

The visit comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he was prepared to move to a “second phase” of restrictions — his strongest indication yet that Washington could tighten sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

EU Council President Antonio Costa said Brussels is closely coordinating with the U.S., expressing hope for smoother cooperation after earlier setbacks when Trump pursued his own peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU is currently drafting its 19th package of sanctions, which diplomats say may include additional listings of Chinese companies, Russian banks, and vessels from Moscow’s sanctions-evading “shadow fleet,” along with a transaction ban on Russian oil.

While other G7 members — including Britain and Canada — have lowered the price cap on Russian crude to $47.60 per barrel, the U.S. has not followed suit. Instead, Trump has imposed steep tariffs on imports from India, citing its extensive purchases of Russian energy.

The Kremlin responded on Monday, insisting that no sanctions would force Russia to alter its course.

