Trump says he may visit Kazakhstan after talks with Tokayev - VIDEO
Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he may visit Kazakhstan following a recent conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Asked by a journalist whether he planned to travel to the Central Asian country, Trump replied, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform:
“I may. I had a great conversation with him. He is a good man.”
The U.S. president did not provide further details or a timeline for a potential visit.