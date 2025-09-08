Yandex metrika counter

Trump says he may visit Kazakhstan after talks with Tokayev - VIDEO

Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he may visit Kazakhstan following a recent conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Asked by a journalist whether he planned to travel to the Central Asian country, Trump replied, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform:

“I may. I had a great conversation with him. He is a good man.”


The U.S. president did not provide further details or a timeline for a potential visit.

 


