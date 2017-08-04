EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Council has expanded the sanction list against Russia over Germany’s Siemens turbines delivery to Crimea.

The European Union extended the sanction list against Russia related to Siemens turbines supply to Crimea by adding three individuals and three companies, press service of the EU Council said on Friday, according to TASS.

"The EU has added 3 Russian nationals and 3 companies involved in the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea to the list of persons subject to restrictive measures," the press service said.

Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, Department Director of the Ministry Evgeny Grabchak, and Chief Executive of Technopromexport Sergey Topor-Gilka were added to the sanction list along with OAO and OOO Technopromexport and ZAO Interavtomatika companies.

On July 21, Siemens said in a press release that the company will "halt power generation equipment deliveries from existing contracts to state-controlled customers in Russia for the time being."

The company said that all four gas turbines that were delivered in the summer of 2016 for the project in Taman (Southern Russia) have since been locally modified and illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements.

The Russian Siemens representative office refuted the fact of turbine deliveries to the peninsula, but stated later that at least two of the four turbines produced for a thermal power station in Taman had been delivered to Crimea.

