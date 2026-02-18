EU extends Zimbabwe arms embargo for one year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has extended its arms embargo on Zimbabwe for another year, keeping the measure in place until Feb. 20, 2027.

The decision followed the bloc’s annual review of sanctions on the southern African country, the Council of the European Union announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, the Council lifted all remaining provisions related to travel bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities. The move follows the 2025 removal of Zimbabwe Defence Industries from the sanctions list, which had been the last remaining listed entity.

The EU said it remains constructively engaged with Zimbabwe and aims to strengthen bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment. It added that the effectiveness of the restrictive measures would continue to be monitored in light of future developments.

The Council originally adopted restrictive measures on Feb. 15, 2011, replacing the legal framework established on Feb. 18, 2002. The latest decision maintains and extends the existing arms embargo due to the ongoing situation in Zimbabwe.

The EU first imposed sanctions and an arms embargo in February 2002, citing serious and systematic human rights violations. These included political violence and what it described as a “reign of terror” that led to deaths and displacement.

The bloc also expressed concern at the time over escalating intimidation and violence against political opponents ahead of the 2002 presidential election, alleged restrictions on freedoms of opinion, association and peaceful assembly, and the expulsion of the head of the EU’s election observation mission.

News.Az