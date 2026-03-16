European publishers urge EU to fine Google over search practices

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European publishers, tech companies, and startup groups are urging European Union regulators to speed up their antitrust investigation into Google and impose penalties over allegations that the company favors its own services in search results.

In a letter sent to senior EU officials, the groups called on the European Commission to conclude the nearly two-year probe as early as next week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The letter was signed by several organizations, including the European Publishers Council — whose members include News Corp, Axel Springer, and Condé Nast — along with the European Magazine Media Association, the European Tech Alliance, and EU Travel Tech.

The investigation began on March 25, 2024, when the European Commission launched a probe under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping EU law designed to curb the power of major technology companies.

EU regulators generally aim to complete cases under the DMA within 12 months, though the Google investigation has already stretched close to two years.

In their letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU competition chief Teresa Ribera, the groups warned that delays could undermine the credibility of the bloc’s tech regulations.

“Every passing day further erodes the profitability of European companies,” the groups said, adding that some firms are already facing financial distress due to what they describe as Google’s market dominance.

The organizations are calling for the Commission to issue a formal non-compliance ruling against Alphabet — Google’s parent company — along with a cease-and-desist order and a significant financial penalty.

Google has denied accusations that it favors its own services in search results. The company has proposed several changes in an effort to address concerns from regulators and competitors.

However, rival companies say those measures do not go far enough.

The dispute highlights broader tensions between Washington and Brussels over the regulation of major U.S. technology firms, particularly in areas such as search, social media, and artificial intelligence.

The European Commission and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News.Az