EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in Kyiv for scheduled visit

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for an official visit, as announced on his X social media account, News.Az reports citing TASS .

Borrel noted that this is his fifth visit to Kiev and the last one in the capacity of the EU diplomatic service’s head. He emphasized that support for Ukraine would remain the main topic on the EU agenda.Borrel stated earlier in the week during the informal meeting of EU leaders in Budapest that during his visit he planned to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the provision of assistance to Kiev.

