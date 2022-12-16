EU imposed sanctions on several Russian ministers and prominent individuals

European Union (EU) imposed sanctions against several ministers and prominent persons in the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, it was posted in the Official Journal of the EU, News.az reports.

Restrictive measures have been applied against the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Union Alexander Kurenkov, the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, and the Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov.

The list includes Boris Korchevnikov, Marina Kim, Grigory Leps, Dmitry Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalkov.

Aishat and Karina, the daughters of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, are also under restrictions.

In addition, the list of sanctions includes Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Labor Anton Kotyakov and Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko.

European Union also imposed sanctions against United Russia, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the New People's Party.

In total, 174 individuals and entities were subjected to new sanctions.

News.Az