EU introduces cybersecurity package to tackle rising threats

On Tuesday, the European Commission unveiled a new cybersecurity package designed to bolster the EU's resilience against the increasing cyber and hybrid threats targeting critical services and democratic institutions.

The package includes a revised Cybersecurity Act, which aims to secure the EU's information and communication technology supply chains, particularly against risks from third-country suppliers with cybersecurity concerns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The act introduces "a harmonized, proportionate, and risk-based" framework to help the EU and its member states identify and mitigate risks across 18 critical sectors.

"In today's geopolitical landscape, supply chain security is no longer just about technical product or service security, but also about risks related to a supplier, particularly dependencies and foreign interference," the commission said.

The package will also enable the mandatory derisking of European mobile networks from high-risk suppliers, building on measures already adopted under the EU 5G security toolbox.

Once approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council, the Cybersecurity Act will take immediate effect.

