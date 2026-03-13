Woman reportedly killed in strike near Quds Day rally in Tehran – VIDEO

One woman was reportedly killed after a US-Israeli airstrike hit near a Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday, as reported by News.Az.

According to reports circulating on the DDGeopolitics Telegram channel, the strike occurred close to a large crowd participating in the annual pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Iranian capital.

Despite the explosion, large numbers of people continued the march, with videos from the scene showing crowds remaining on the streets and continuing the rally.

Quds Day demonstrations traditionally take place on the last Friday of Ramadan and attract thousands of participants in Tehran and other cities.

