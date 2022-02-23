EU introduces sanctions against 351 members of Russian State Duma

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU imposed sanctions against 351 members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who voted for an appeal to the country's President Vladimir Putin for the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR", and against 27 other Russian high-ranking individuals and organizations, the EU said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The measures include an asset freeze and a ban on providing funds to listed individuals and entities, as well as a ban on travel and transit through the EU.

The EU also imposed sanctions to limit Russia's access to financial markets and capital. This includes "a sectoral ban on financing the Russian Federation, its leadership and the Central Bank."

Thus, restrictive measures now affect 555 individuals and 52 organizations.

The sanctions will come into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU, which is expected later on February 23.

News.Az