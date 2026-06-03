Southampton riots leave 11 officers injured after murder fallout

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Eleven police officers and a police dog were injured during a night of violent unrest in Southampton, England, following mounting tensions over a controversial murder case.

Hampshire Constabulary faced a barrage of bottles and makeshift weapons on Tuesday night as crowds targeted local homes, vehicles, and emergency workers. Chief Constable Alexis Boon condemned the violence, stating that several individuals "clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble,", News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency

The riots were sparked by growing outrage surrounding the December killing of 18-year-old British university student Henry Nowak.

Nowak died shortly after being stabbed, but newly released body-worn camera footage has ignited intense public scrutiny over the emergency response:

The Incident: Police arrived at the scene and handcuffed the bleeding teenager.

The Footage: In the video, Nowak can be heard repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and urgently needed medical attention.

The Reaction: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the footage "harrowing," while the Home Secretary described it as "disturbing and tragic."

Investigations and Accountability

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently conducting an official investigation into how Hampshire Constabulary handled the situation. So far, one involved officer has resigned from the force, while three others are serving as witnesses in the ongoing probe.

Following the overnight violence, police confirmed that two arrests have been made, with more detentions expected as investigators review footage of the riots. Chief Constable Boon warned that true accountability must be pursued through "fair and transparent processes," rather than street violence.

News.Az