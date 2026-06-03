Lionel Messi wins prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias award

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Lionel Messi has achieved yet another historic milestone in his legendary career. The Argentine superstar has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, prevailing over 27 other international nominations.

The jury, chaired by Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales, met in Oviedo, Spain, to select the Inter Miami forward. Perales highlighted that the award recognizes not just Messi’s "dazzling talent" and unparalleled career, but also his "formidable and ongoing charitable work" through his foundation, which provides education and healthcare to disadvantaged children, News.Az reports, citing Marca.

Messi’s sporting merits remain unmatched. With a staggering 47 trophies over 23 professional seasons, he is the most decorated footballer in history. His trophy cabinet spans across continents and eras:

With Barcelona & PSG: 12 domestic league titles, multiple cup trophies, 4 Champions Leagues, and 3 Club World Cups.

With Inter Miami: 3 honors, including the Leagues Cup, the MLS Supporters' Shield, and the MLS Cup league title.

With Argentina: The FIFA World Cup, two Copa Américas, a Finalissima, an Under-20 World Cup, and Olympic gold.

Individually, the "10" has captured eight Ballon d'Or awards, three FIFA The Best awards, and two World Cup Golden Balls, among dozens of other accolades.

Making Football History

This marks the first time the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports has been granted to an individual footballer. While football entities like the Spanish and Brazilian national teams, alongside the duo of Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández, have won in the past, Messi stands alone as the sole footballer to receive the individual honor.

Messi succeeds tennis legend Serena Williams (2025) and badminton champion Carolina Marín (2024) on the honors roll, joining an elite club of past winners that includes Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Michael Schumacher, and Eliud Kipchoge.

The Princess of Asturias Awards, which include a Joan Miró sculpture and a €50,000 prize, will be officially presented during a grand ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo this October.

News.Az