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The Kremlin has responded to a major overnight Ukrainian drone attack that struck deep inside Russian territory, hitting critical infrastructure in St. Petersburg just ahead of a major economic summit.

When pressed on how Moscow plans to retaliate for the strike, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov offered no new or specific military measures. Instead, he emphasized that Russia's current strategy is already executing its pushback, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I want to remind you of the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that our responses will be systemic in nature," Peskov stated. "In fact, they already are systemic in nature."

The repetitive use of the word "systemic" strongly signals that the Kremlin does not plan to pivot or unleash a novel form of retaliation, indicating that Russia will simply maintain its ongoing, standard military campaign against Ukraine.

A Striking Breach of Russian Air Defenses

The overnight assault represents a significant logistical feat for Ukraine, bypassing heavy air defenses to strike targets roughly 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The targets hit in the coordinated long-range wave include:

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal: The largest oil processing complex in northwestern Russia, which erupted into a large-scale fire following the hit.

The Kronstadt Naval Base: Ukrainian General Staff confirmed precise hits damaging ships and port infrastructure.

A Weapons Plant: A military manufacturing facility located in the Tambov region.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed that Russian defenses managed to shoot down 30 drones during the incident. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later disclosed the extensive full list of targets, underscoring Ukraine's growing capacity to strike vital economic and military infrastructure deep within the Russian heartland.

News.Az